4 injured in 2 separate Raleigh shootings early Sunday

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were injured in two separate shootings about two hours apart in Raleigh early Sunday, police said.

The first shooting was in the 100 block of St. Augustine Street, according to Raleigh police.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they were looking for suspects in the shooting.

Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., two men were shot inside a club along Capital Boulevard, police said.

The shooting happened at 1505 Capital Boulevard at Capital VIP, according to Raleigh police.

The two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Police said they do not have any information about possible suspects.

The two shootings do not appear to be connected, police said.

