RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four of five lanes of southbound Capital Boulevard have been closed following a vehicle crash, the NCDOT said.

The crash was near the intersection of Trawick Road at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to the NCDOT map.

The northeast Raleigh crash is expected to have a high impact on traffic with an estimated clearing time frame of 9:40 am.

Motorist are asked to find an alternate route as backups stretch to the US 1/Highway 401 split.