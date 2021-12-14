4 men rob Raleigh sweepstakes parlor, shoot security guard, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after four men busted into a sweepstakes parlor and shot the security guard on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to police, 911 dispatchers received a call in reference to an armed robbery and shooting at a sweepstakes parlor in the 5500-block of Atlantic Springs Road at approximately 12:49 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a security guard who had been shot and cash strewn about the business, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities told CBS 17 that the preliminary investigation shows that four men came into the business, shot the security guard, and then raided the cash register tills. Police said it’s not clear how much cash – if any – the suspects got away with because there was so much money scattered throughout the building that it was hard to tell if any had been taken.

Security cameras captured the incident and police are currently obtaining the footage from the business owner.

Police said they have no further information on the suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.