4 men sought after robbery at north Raleigh bank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A robbery was reported at a bank in north Raleigh late Friday afternoon.
The incident took place at the SunTrust at 7320 Creedmoor Road, according to Raleigh police.
There are four men who are suspects in the robbery, but they fled before police arrived, officers said.
Police said they were not sure if the bank or a person at the bank was robbed.
No one was injured.
