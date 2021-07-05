$4 million to be dedicated to encouraging vaccination among Black, Hispanic communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health said it recently received $4 million from the federal government to get the vaccine to more Black and Hispanic people.

The money is coming from the Office of Minority Health. Wake County Public Health said it’ll use that money to hire more staff members to improve outreach, give mini-grants to groups who are targeting vaccine-hesitant minorities, and work with organizations to train leaders in predominantly Black and Hispanic communities who could help recruit people to get the shot.

“Folks that people naturally gather and listen to, equipping them to be able to give factual information in a culturally relevant way to those communities,” said Lechelle Wardell, the department’s COVID-19 community outreach coordinator.

The department is also using that money for training its own staff. They’ll take a look at the county’s hiring practices and personnel policies to see what the staff needs to do to better understand those communities.

“It’s not just about the community and how we get information out, but it’s also how we train ourselves, how we are culturally responsive to the needs of the community,” Wardell said.