4 motorcyclists taken to hospital after large crash along US 70 near I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four motorcyclists were injured and lanes on U.S. 70 in Raleigh were closed Saturday afternoon after several motorcycles crashed, Raleigh police said.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Interstate 540 when a large group of motorcyclists was driving nearby.

Within that group, one motorcyclist hit three others and all four vehicles crashed, according to police.

Police said they were not sure what triggered the crash.

Lanes on U.S. 70 were closed. Officials said they expect the lanes to be closed until about 3:40 p.m.

The four injured motorcyclists were taken to Duke Hospital, police said.

NC DOT image of the crash scene

