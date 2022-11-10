RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E.

“I think everything stems from community engagement, so that we can hear people’s voices,” Jones said. “I think it was a big referendum on council this term to say residents want to be heard.”

Jones is the only newly elected council member who ran against an incumbent.

As of late, one of the most heated topics at Raleigh City Council meetings has been development and housing policies, like the Missing Middle, a policy passed in July 2021 that allows for denser housing, including the building of townhomes and duplexes in many single-family neighborhoods.

Jones said she would like to see numbers on how many of those Missing Middle projects have affordable housing. CBS 17 asked if she wants to see the policy recalled.

“I think we need to have that conversation, so yes,” Jones said. “I think right now it needs to be recalled and then have an open, public conversation about it that then can be decided by the residents if this is something that they want.”

All four newly elected council members have said they are against the policy. CBS 17 asked Jones for her response to people who see the new council members as anti-growth.

“I think it’s not about anti-growth,” Jones said. “I understand people are moving here every day and I want places for them, but right now it’s for the upper tax bracket.”

One seat that did not change is Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin’s. She won re-election. On election night, she addressed the growing growth issue. She said the reality is Raleigh is growing and now it’s about figuring out how to grow, not stopping it.

“People want to see housing affordability, the only way to achieve that is by building more supply, so we can’t be in denial, and we’ll just have to work together, there might be times when we agree to disagree,” Baldwin said.

Jones said she also looks forward to working with Baldwin. She said Baldwin called her Wednesday to say it’s time to work together.

The new council is sworn in next month.