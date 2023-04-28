RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four more people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a scheme to obtain fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans during the pandemic, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that 69-year-old Denise Coit Alston, 51-year-old Monica Faye Barnes, 37-year-old Terron Cortez Parker and 37-year-old Kami D. Woodard each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers II accepted their pleas. They each face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced later this year by District Judge James C. Dever III.

Prosecutors say they conspired with Edward Whitaker, Schunda Coleman and others requested the fraudulent loans through the Paycheck Protection Program Act for the companies they owned.

Prosecutors say Whitaker and Coleman created phony documents and applications that falsified the number of employees those companies had in exchange for 25 percent of the total loan proceeds.

USDOJ says Whitaker then told them how to make it look like the loans were being paid to employees when the funds were instead transferred back to the defendants.

Whitaker and Coleman have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering.