RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four river sites in the Raleigh area failed fecal bacteria water testing this week, according to the group Sound Rivers.

The non-profit tests the water weekly at 54 sites across North Carolina — mainly areas around Raleigh and points east.

The four Neuse River sites that failed are the Poole Road boating access in Raleigh, the Clayton RiverWalk, the Town Common in Smithfield, and the Neuse Country Club north of Smithfield, according to a news release from Sound Rivers.

Sound Rivers’ staffers test samples for E. coli in fresh water and enterococci in salt water and pass/fail results are released to the public.

“Most of the time, a decline in water quality is closely linked to rain — heavy rain means all the

pollutants from roads, parking lots, yards are washing into the waterways,” Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director, said in the news release.

Seven sites closer to the North Carolina coast also failed weekly testing, Sound Rivers said.

Two in Greenville — the Town Common and Port Terminal — along the Tar River failed. Bonners Point just off the Pamlico River also failed the weekly test, the news release said.

Closer to New Bern three other sites failed: Bridgeton Park, Lawson Creek Park on the Trent River, and Slocum Creek in located in Havelock near the Neuse River.

At the coast in Oriental, Midyette Street and Sea Harbour Yacht Club also known as Pierce Creek both failed.