4 sought in home invasion, assault and robbery earlier this month, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for a group caught on surveillance video after a home invasion, assault and robbery earlier this month.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on July 8 at a residence in the 6100 block of Wolf Park Drive, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The suspects “forced entry” into the home, which is located off Hillsborough west of the split with Western Boulevard, the news release said.

“Once inside, they physically assaulted the victim and fled with his wallet and vehicle keys,” police said in the news release.

Later, the four suspects used a credit card belonging to the victim at a nearby Sheetz gas station, police said.

Images of the four were part of the Raleigh police news release.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has other information that might assist the investigation of the case to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.