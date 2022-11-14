RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that four people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue.

Around 2:12 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a fight.

The block is part of the Glenwood South district in downtown Raleigh and is between Hillsborough Street and West Jones Street.

Police initially said they found “multiple” people with serious injuries that had been stabbed.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

Since May, there have been nine aggravated assaults involving weapons in the district area, police said.