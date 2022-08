GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight.

There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police.

Police say no weapons were involved and police did not say if anyone was arrested.

Officers continue to investigate.

