MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire damaged four townhome units, leaving one person displaced early Monday morning, according to the Morrisville Fire Chief.

On Monday shortly before 3:45 a.m., 36 firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Mannington Drive to a working fire. Twelve trucks arrived on the scene and began working to extinguish the fire.

Units arriving to a Morrisville townhome fire. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Two townhomes sustained major damage and two other homes had minor damage. The fire chief said the home where the initial fire started was vacant, leaving only one person displaced. No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.