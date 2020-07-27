4 women stabbed at Raleigh bar, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after four women were stabbed at a bar, Raleigh police said.

The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Star Bar, located at 1731 Trawick Road.

According to Raleigh police, four women had lacerations at the bar. All four of them were taken to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries, none of which appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said there are no suspects have been identified in connection with this incident.

A man was also shot at Star Bar on Monday morning, according to police. He was taken into surgery in critical condition.

Police ask that if you have any information on this incident, please call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.