4 people shot in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said that four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. at 503 Bragg Street, which is in southern downtown Raleigh near the intersection with Garner Road, according to Raleigh police.

A business called AJ’s Grill and Subs is located at that address on Bragg Street. Police later said that at least one person was shot at the Bragg Street address.

Police said they are trying to determine where the three other people were shot.

All of the victims are adults and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

No other details were available.

