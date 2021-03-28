4-year-old Cary boy dies from drowning while on family vacation at SC island

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WNCN) — A Cary boy died two days after he fell into a pool at the South Carolina coast, officials said.

Aanay Sojitra, 4, was with his family on vacation at Hilton Head Island at the time, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

Deputies were called to a rental home on the island around 5 p.m. Friday after the boy fell into a pool at a home along Sandy Beach Trail, officials said.

The initial call was for cardiac arrest after Aanay was found in the pool about 10 to 15 minutes after he fell, Ott told WSAV-TV.

Aanay died from drowning around 10 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, Ott said.

He was initially taken to Hilton Head Hospital before being transferred.

An autopsy will take place later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.