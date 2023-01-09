WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after a deadly weekend crash in Wake Forest.

Wake Forest police said the 17-year-old behind the wheel of one car Saturday ran a red light Sunday and crashed into 23-year-old Kaitlyn Corona’s car.

CBS 17 was told by Corona’s co-workers that she was on her way to work at Great Clips in Youngsville. She was just six minutes away from getting there, when she made a left turn from Purnell Road onto U.S. 1.

LISTEN: 911 call after Sunday’s wreck.

That’s when police said the 17-year-old driver ran the light on U.S. 1 and struck her.

He’s now facing several charges including misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, careless and reckless driving, and expired registration and inspection. He had minor injuries from the collision.

The crash shut down the highway for hours.

“We just heard a loud crash, just noise and within minutes lots of sirens,” said John Roberson.

It was a scene all too familiar for him and the staff at the Char Grill on U.S. 1.

“[Drivers] are running red lights a lot for some reason right here,” he added. “This intersection has a history of accidents. It seems like it’s fairly regular.”

On Saturday night, hours after Corona was killed, Wake Forest police confirmed to CBS 17 that there was another crash at the same intersection.

In 2021, officers reported 27 crashes at the intersection.

In 2022, there were 21 crashes.

Roberson is hoping police can help encourage people to drive safer.

“Just this morning, I was driving into work around 7 a.m. and I did see an officer pull into the grass here,” he said. “He just sat there. I was like ‘Hey, good. You know, someone is sitting there.’ When folks see a police officer, they generally slow down.”

Corona’s coworkers told CBS 17 they are still numb and processing this tragedy. They said they will deeply miss her and she was family to them.

CBS 17 asked Wake Forest police why the teenager’s driver’s license had initially been revoked. A representative responded that they did not have a prior history with the teen in their department.