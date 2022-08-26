RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon accused of shooting a pregnant woman while she was riding in a car on Thursday faced a judge today.

Tyler Kirby faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a weapon in an occupied vehicle.

He appeared on a court monitor today almost in tears.

Police arrested him Thursday after they said he shot through the back window of a car where three people were inside.

Maya Sherrod, who was riding in the back of the car, was shot in the head. She was transported to the hospital for her serious injuries.

Also in the vehicle were her boyfriend, Tyshawn Debnam, and Darrell Debnam.

“My girl was shot and it ain’t right. It just isn’t right,” Tyshaun Debnam said Thursday.

Police said the incident didn’t stop there. Kirby drove away toward Garner where he was arrested by police.

According to court documents obtained by CBS 17, Kirby was also carrying a semi-automatic pistol and is a convicted felon. Court documents also show Kirby was driving while his license was revoked.

Kirby could face more than 40 years in prison if convicted. He’s currently being held on no bond.