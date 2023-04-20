RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — High School students in Wake County got a chance to get a jumpstart on their future on Thursday as hundreds of them were at NC State’s Xtreme Beginnings event.

“By talking with people within the business community which they will one day work, this will give them the opportunity to make those connections,” Susan Tyson, with Wake Forest High School, said.

More than 400 students from across Wake County attended.

“Students are getting exposure to colleges and careers, they’re also doing practice interviews as well as learning about personal branding and social media,” Rosalynn Tyson, with Wake County Public Schools, said.

(Deana Harley/CBS 17)

Carson Townsend plans to graduate from Wake Forest High School this year and head straight to the military, but even with a plan in mind, he says this event gives students like him a chance to look years into their own futures.

“I’m looking at a whole bunch of other opportunities here, some of which are showing me how I can get other positions outside of the military, how I can look into those, and in general just what I can do with my knowledge and my skillset after the military,” Townsend said.

Organizers say with this being the twenty-first year for the event, they’re proud of the opportunities students may not have found otherwise.