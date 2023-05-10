RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Volunteers teamed up Wednesday for the “Downtown Raleigh Yam Jam” where they packed sweet potatoes for families in need.

Fayetteville Street shut down for the event, which was put on by Duke Energy, as nearly 200 volunteers from nearly one dozen Raleigh businesses sorted and packed more than 40,000 locally-sourced potatoes.

“They’ll put about five sweet potatoes into a plastic bag, they’ll tie that bag up and then put it in an empty bin. Those potatoes then go back to the food bank where they’re put together with a meal box,” said Amy Strecker, president of the Duke Energy Foundation.

(Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

CBS 17 talked with Lauren Barnett, who volunteered at Yam Jam with her co-workers from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance. She said her team was excited to help out for a second year and do what they can to help those suffering from hunger.

“Our team said ‘yes, let’s go, let’s get it done. This was super fun last year,’” Barnett said.

The potatoes will go to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, who will distribute the food to its feeding partners. Every business also committed to making a financial donation to the food bank.