RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewer overflow caused 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater to reach an unnamed tributary to Mine Creek.

Raleigh Water staff say they were notified of the Monday night overflow shortly after 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of Stratton Place, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Raleigh Water said the overflow was the result of roots within the 8-inch sewer main. Staff took all reasonable steps to stop and mitigate the overflow’s impact as soon as they arrived. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources has been notified of the overflow.

Raleigh Water staff removed the blockage source and contained the overflow around 7:53 p.m Restoration for this event was completed Tuesday.

There was no observed fish kill or unnecessary vegetative damage resulting from this event, the release stated.