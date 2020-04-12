43 additional COVID-19 cases identified at Wake County nursing home

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials said Sunday that a Knightdale nursing home had 43 additional COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare had four COVID-19 cases — two nurses and two patients, according to a news release from Wake County officials.

More COVID-19 tests were run at the nursing home and the dozens of new cases were identified, bringing the total to 47.

“We’re working closely with the operators of the facility and advising them on the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading further,” Wake County EMS/Medical Director Dr. Jose Cabanas said in the news release. “They’re following our guidance and isolating the positive patients to a single wing of the building.”

Two COVID-19 patients from Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare are currently hospitalized.

Officials said 21 more people were tested, but those results have not been processed.

A nursing and rehabilitation center in Durham County is also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak — but county officials have not identified the facility.

Outbreaks at other similar facilities have been reported in Johnston County and in Chatham County.

