Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A business fire Saturday afternoon in North Raleigh heavily damaged one store in a strip shopping mall, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 9101 Leesville Road, which is near Fairbanks Drive, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Preston Gaster.

About 45 firefighters and two ladder trucks responded and battled the fire for 20 minutes before it was under control, Gaster said.

The fire broke out in a room inside one business — a vape shop, according to Gaster.

Photo courtesy: Randall Edge

It’s unclear when that business would reopen after it sustained “a lot of damage,” he said.

Stores adjacent to the vape shop had minor smoke damage and were then closed but were expected to reopen later Saturday.

No injuries were reported. Gaster said the cause of the fire is under investigation.