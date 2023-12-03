RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 4,500 gallons of sewage overflowed in Raleigh Saturday night after a sewer line was blocked, according to a city of Raleigh news release.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. as a “sanitary sewer odor” near 3731 Charleston Park Dr., which is east of North New Hope Road and south of Buffaloe Road, the Sunday afternoon news release said.

When crews arrived, they determined the cause of the overflow and tried to stop the impact of the raw sewage, officials said.

The overflow was stopped about 2.5 hours later at 12:13 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the overflow released about 4,680 gallons of sewage with 2,680 gallons of untreated wastewater reaching an unnamed tributary of the Neuse River basin. The Neuse River is about a half mile from the overflow location.

“The root cause was determined to be grease,” the news release said.

Officials said there did not appear to be any “fish kills” or damage to plants from the sewage.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources has been notified of the overflow.

Raleigh officials reminded residents that only water, human waste, and toilet tissue are allowed into the sewer system.