48-year-old Raleigh man found dead after dispute, 911 caller says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man who was found dead on Tuesday went missing following a dispute, according to a neighbor who called 911.

Raleigh police released a 911 call made on Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. by a couple who described themselves as neighbors of Larry Donnell “Donnie” Morrisey.

“We haven’t heard from him since Saturday. He’s a (redacted) in Chapel Hill,” a male caller said.

The male caller said he was worried as this was unlike Morrisey to not be heard from in several days.

“We haven’t been inside. Everything is locked up,” the caller said.

The male caller’s wife got on the phone with the 911 dispatcher and said they had been in contact with Morrisey’s mother, who lives in Cumberland County.

“We haven’t heard from him since a dispute with (redacted),” she told 911. The caller couldn’t provide further detail on the dispute.

“That’s not like him to not show up for work,” she said.

Officers responded to the call along the 8000 block of Marsh Hollow Drive, which is off of Forestville Road and near the Forestville Commons shopping center in northeast Raleigh.

Officers found Morrisey’s body and launched a homicide investigation.

That investigation led officers to a home in the 400-block of N. Cypress Street in Wendell.

Raleigh police were able to obtain a warrant for the home as part of their investigation and both departments made a “coordinated response” and made entry into the Wendell home where they discovered two people dead inside.

Wendell police are now investigating the deaths and said their “initial focus” is “on the identities of the deceased and the causes of death.”

Officials in Wendell said that their investigation so far has not indicated that there are any threats to the community.

CBS 17 confirmed Morrisey worked as a fire fighter with the Town of Chapel Hill.

“Our main priority right now is to support Donnie’s family and our fire department family,” said Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris. “We are heartbroken over the loss of our brother. We appreciate the respect and privacy everyone will give to his family in this difficult time.”

Morrisey had been with the Department since April 2006.

He was a master firefighter at the time of his death and was currently serving as Fire Inspector II, the Chapel Hill Fire Department said.