4th fire in 2 months displaces 25 at Raleigh apartment complex, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a Raleigh apartment complex Thursday night has displaced 25 people and made multiple units unsafe to stay in, according to officials and a fire department incident report.

The fire at The Bridges at North Hills complex on Lake Hill Drive destroyed the stairwell at one of the buildings and left it covered in soot and with wall panels falling off.

Last night’s fire was not the first one that left residents concerned for their safety.

Police told CBS 17 at the scene that this was at least the fourth fire reported at the complex in the last two months.

According to fire officials at the scene, the complex has smoke detectors. The incident report shows there is no sprinkler system or standpipe system, which is an extension of a fire hydrant system.

It took 35 firefighters more than half an hour to put out the flames, according to the report.

People who live in the building told CBS 17 that they’re tired of feeling scared and worried when the next fire is going to happen. Some said they have tried moving out but can’t afford to break their lease.

“I’m terrified because this stuff is happening in the late night when people are sleeping, so you know you could be sleeping and the next thing you know you wake up and your house is on fire,” said resident Michael Best.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that the initial report shows this was an electrical fire.

Residents said they just want to be able to live in the complex without any safety concerns.

“If they had the same problem over and over just a few weeks ago, or a few days ago, why even have residents here?” Best asked. “Nobody should have to live like this. Everybody is living in fear.”

The Red Cross is assisting the more than two dozen people who were displaced. No injuries were reported.