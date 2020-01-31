Breaking News
Raleigh police chief: Armed man dies after being shot multiple times by officer

4th person charged in young man’s murder outside southeast Raleigh community center

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fourth man was arrested and charged in the Monday murder of a 22-year-old man outside of a southeast Raleigh community center, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Jaiiviouan Najee Kelly, 21, was arrested. Raleigh police previously said that 21-year-old Nicholas Raymond Holloway, 23-year-old Gerald Thomas, and 22-year-old Eric Micheal Scott had been arrested and charged with murder.

  • Jaiiviouan Kelly. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 30, 2020)
  • Nicholas Holloway. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)
  • Eric Scott. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)
  • Gerald Thomas. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

Police said Quadir Ford, 22, was shot just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss