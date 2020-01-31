4th person charged in young man’s murder outside southeast Raleigh community center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fourth man was arrested and charged in the Monday murder of a 22-year-old man outside of a southeast Raleigh community center, according to a news release from Raleigh police.
Jaiiviouan Najee Kelly, 21, was arrested. Raleigh police previously said that 21-year-old Nicholas Raymond Holloway, 23-year-old Gerald Thomas, and 22-year-old Eric Micheal Scott had been arrested and charged with murder.
Police said Quadir Ford, 22, was shot just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting.
