4th person charged in young man’s murder outside southeast Raleigh community center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fourth man was arrested and charged in the Monday murder of a 22-year-old man outside of a southeast Raleigh community center, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Jaiiviouan Najee Kelly, 21, was arrested. Raleigh police previously said that 21-year-old Nicholas Raymond Holloway, 23-year-old Gerald Thomas, and 22-year-old Eric Micheal Scott had been arrested and charged with murder.

Jaiiviouan Kelly. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 30, 2020)

Nicholas Holloway. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

Eric Scott. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

Gerald Thomas. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Jan. 28, 2020)

Police said Quadir Ford, 22, was shot just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

