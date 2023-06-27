RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth suspect was charged in connection with a homicide that happened in Raleigh over two years ago, according to arrest warrants.

On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Martin was transported to the hospital where he later died.

911 calls revealed several shots were fired during the incident. One witness could be heard saying on a 911 call, “Gunshots, it was about six gunshots. It might have been more.”

“I heard six shots. It just happened,” another witness told dispatchers.

CBS 17 previously reported Damauri Javante James and Justin Mehki Perry were charged with murder on March 5, 2021.

In January, Dontavion Hy-keem Miller, 22, was charged with murder.

Arrest records state that on Feb. 25, 2021, Dahzavion Jervante Lucky, 22, killed Martin. The warrants were obtained on Feb. 28. He is in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.