5-car crash sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Capital Blvd near I-540

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-car crash closed part of Capital Boulevard in north Raleigh Friday night near Interstate 540, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. just north of I-540 and closed the two right northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard.

Raleigh police said five cars were involved in the wreck.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Both lanes reopened by 9:45 p.m.

