RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five children are among a family of seven displaced after their Raleigh home sustained “significant damage” in a fire Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 5:10 p.m. at a two-story single-family home at 4240 Dalcross Road in a neighborhood in far southeast Raleigh, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Chris Wilson.

When fire crews arrived at the home, flames were coming out of the front of the house and a back window on the second floor, Wilson said.

It took about 36 firefighters 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, he said. No one was hurt.

The fire caused “significant damage to the front of house and second story,” Wilson said.

Two adults and five children were displaced from the home.

The Red Cross has been requested to help the family, Wilson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.