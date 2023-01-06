RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested on Thursday for their role in a New Year’s Day murder, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On New Year’s Day, CBS 17 previously reported Jonas Padilla, 37, was thrown from his motorcycle in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads. Padilla was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Raleigh police later revealed on Wednesday that the incident was under investigation as a homicide.

Jonas Padilla, 37, died after sustaining major injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle in Raleigh.

On Thursday, Raleigh police arrested five men on the following charges:

Anthony Edward Cheever — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

David William Stephens — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Vidaul Rashaad Reed — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Martinus Jermaine Starks — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Tyler Scott Grissom — murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“Through the diligent efforts of our investigators and with the assistance of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the Raleigh Police Department apprehended and removed five dangerous criminals from the streets of our city,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

“I am grateful for the multi-jurisdictional collaborative efforts of law enforcement across our state to identify and arrest these suspected offenders quickly and without incident. The RPD will continue pursuing offenders who terrorize and harm our communities with callous and relentless violence,” Patterson added.