CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were displaced in a duplex fire early Saturday morning, according to the Cary Fire Department.

At about 3:30 a.m., fire crews said they were called to a home on the 600 block of Branniff Drive in reference to a fire.

When they arrived, they said the fire was on one side of the duplex.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said four people on the side of the duplex with the fire were displaced, and one person on the other side of the duplex was displaced.

They said all five people are related.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them, according to the fire department.

Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.