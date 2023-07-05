KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were displaced after a house fire broke out in Knightdale on the Fourth of July, according to officials.

On Tuesday at 6:22 p.m., Knightdale fire units were dispatched to the 4300 block of Stony Falls Way for a reported structure fire. Fire officials said Engine 133 arrived on scene two minutes and five seconds after the call came in.

The actual address was updated to the 1000 block of Whispering Creek Court. After arriving, firefighters saw heavy fire showing from the roof and side of the house. Crew initiated an attack and Fire Chief Loren Cone arrived and took charge of the incident.

The fire was under control at 6:37 p.m. with extensive damage throughout the roof and second floor of the home. Officials said fire crews worked to salvage valuables for the family of five. They were able to save several electronic devices. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross responded and is helping the family with a relocation plan. Officials believe the fire started in a trash can on the exterior of the house and burned up the wall and into the attic.

The fire remains under investigation.