5 firefighters at Wake Forest fire station test positive for COVID-19

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– Four more firefighters assigned to Wake Forest Fire Department Fire Station 2 have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The new cases were announced after one firefighter tested positive for the virus on Saturday, bringing the total to five.

The Town of Wake Forest said testing will continue Tuesday for other firefighters across all three shifts at Station 2 that may have been exposed.

“We are continuing to closely monitor conditions and perform contract tracing, so our situation remains fluid,” said Fire Chief Ron Early. “We are in close contact with the Wake County Health Department to ensure we are doing all we can to implement control measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The fire station closed Saturday so the facility, along with all ladders, vehicles and equipment, could be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

The Town of Wake Forest said the “remains fully operational and is able to adequately fill all shifts and effectively respond to emergencies across Wake Forest.”