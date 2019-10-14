5 hurt after truck hits tree; numerous crashes reported as rain falls in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — EMS and fire crews were kept busy Sunday night as rain fell in the Triangle for the first time in weeks and there were dozens of wrecks on area highways.

One Sunday night wreck injured five people when a pickup truck crashed into a tree near Wendell, officials said.

That crash happened just after 10:35 p.m. along Knightdale Eagle Rock Road near Martin Street, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the driver was suspected of being impaired after drinking alcohol, so that crash was not weather-related.

The wreck along I-87 near I-540. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

Wake County-Raleigh dispatchers said there were numerous calls for crashes Sunday night during and after rain fell.

Another wreck about an hour earlier closed two of three lanes on Interstate 87 near Interstate 540 near Knightdale.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and was reported just before 9:35 p.m. near exit 7, which is I-540.

Around 11:15 p.m., a single-car crash closed Old Creedmoor Road at Patrie Place, just north of I-540.

In that wreck, a car crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power in the area. It’s not known if anyone was hurt, but the car went off the road after the crash.

A wreck around 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 Sunday night briefly closed all westbound lanes of the highway near Garner in Wake County, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 9:30 p.m. at exit 303, which is Jones Sausage Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

All westbound lanes were closed for about 10 minutes until the far left lane reopened. Two right lanes were still closed until about 11 p.m. when all lanes reopened.

The crash on Old Creedmoor Road Sunday night. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

