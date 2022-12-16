RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group that is now testing river water year-round has found that five sites in North Carolina failed their testing this month.

During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.

This year, the group started testing all year — with 13 sites checked this month.

Of those, five failed in testing for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in brackish or salt water, the group said Friday.

Water for the tests was collected on Thursday — before widespread rains hit the state.

Along the Neuse River, the Buffaloe Road canoe launch in Raleigh, the Clayton River Walk and Kinston’s N.C. 11 boat ramp all failed to meet recreation water-quality standards this month.

In Oriental, the Midyette Street site also known as Smith Creek also failed.

The waterfront in Washington, at the mouth of Runyon Creek near the Tar and Pamlico rivers, also failed testing this week.

“We took our water samples at the very beginning of (Thursday’s) significant rain event, so please note that the results might be different and bacteria levels might be higher now that there’s been a significant rain,” Samantha Krop, Sound Rivers’ Neuse Riverkeeper, said a Friday news release.

The next date results will be released is Jan. 26.

The full testing of more sites is set to return starting on Memorial Day 2023, officials said.