$5 Thursdays kick off this week at Red Hat Amphitheater

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Red Hat Amphitheater wants you to get out and see local musicians this summer.

The venue is offering 5 Dollar Thursdays. The events kick-off for the season this week.

Five Dollar Thursdays will run through July 1 and all tickets for seats and on the lawn are just — $5.

This week’s kickoff concert features Raleigh hip hop group Kooley High and trio the Hot at Nights.

Tickets are on sale via ticketmaster.com or at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts box office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is the list of events planned this summer:

Thursday, June 3

Hank, Pattie & The Current. featuring The Mallarmé Chamber Players

Rebekah Todd & the Odyssey

Thursday, June 10

Eric Gales

Abby Bryant & The Echoes

Thursday, June 17

Toubab Krewe w/ Crucial Fiya

Thursday, June 24

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Blue Cactus

Thursday, July 1

Dillon Fence w/ Arson Daily

Get more info at www.redhatamphitheater.com/ampedup