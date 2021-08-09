5 years in the making: Garner opens new $8M recreation center

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – After years-worth of delays, Garner opened up a new $8 million recreation center on Monday.

The Town initially broke ground on the space at the corner of Main and Montague streets in 2016 to open up in 2017, however, the town’s spokesperson said construction delays pushed the opening back.

The facility features three high school size gyms, an indoor walking track, and multipurpose art and fitness rooms.

Recreation Superintendent Megan Young said they are excited to provide this new resource to the community for different camps, classes and more but says keeping everyone safe while doing so is front of mind.

“Safety and everyone’s comfort level to be able to use this facility is our top priority right now. Staff will be sanitizing the spaces and equipment more than we typically would. The town currently has a mask mandate so any of our programs will require masks to be worn in our indoor spaces,” said Young.

Young also said there are no gathering limits but the rec center will have modified programs to be more spread out and fewer participants for some of those programs.

They have also spread out and modified some programs to be better suited for masks to be worn.

The facility was funded through grant and bond money.