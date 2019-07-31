5 years later, portion of Lake Dam Road set to reopen Friday after bridge repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After five years of delays, work on a bridge on Lake Dam Road is expected to be finished in time for morning commutes on Friday.

The City of Raleigh said Wednesday the portion of Lake Dam Road will reopen “following the replacement of a 53-year-old bridge across Walnut Creek.”

Construction work also included adding a new sidewalk to the east side of the bridge and repairing the streambank along Walnut Creek, the release said.

Crews, after five years of delays, began work on the bridge in early March. Once reopened, Lake Dam Road will again connect Avent Ferry and Tryon roads in southwest Raleigh.

“We understand the challenges this road closure caused residents and appreciate their patience during this project. Ongoing coordination allowed us to secure federal funding for the bridge replacement, which in turn saved almost $2 million in City funding. It was also crucial that we had every aspect finalized before constructing the bridge so that it is safe and functional for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. “We want to thank Dewberry, S.T. Wooten, and SEPI Engineering for completing construction of this bridge in a timely manner. It’s not an easy task to rebuild a bridge that is over a major creek and immediately below a high-hazard dam.” Wayne Miles, Stormwater Program Manager for the City of Raleigh

