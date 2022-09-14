Adults looking for quick entry into the job market can take advantage of free accelerated workforce training programs. (Courtesy Wake Tech)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution.

The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.

The end goal in each training program is to achieve certifications and licensures in high-demand fields.

The programs are called “Wake Tech Propel” and most can be completed in six-months or less.

These dozens of new Propel programs are being funded by grants and other funding from Wake County, Wake Tech and a new scholarship being offered through the NC Community College System.

Adults looking for quick entry into the job market can take advantage of free accelerated workforce training programs. (Courtesy Wake Tech)

“We’re pleased to offer Wake Tech Propel programs at no cost to students this year,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. “When it comes to our economy, Wake County runs on Wake Tech. These are the programs that prepare the skilled workers that drive our community, while giving them an opportunity to ‘ladder up’ in their career.”

Free Wake Tech Propel programs are offered in high-demand career fields such as healthcare, IT, construction, business, public safety, hospitality and more. They were selected because of the employment and earnings opportunity within the Wake County region or because of their inclusion in the North Carolina Workforce Credential initiative.

Programs include:

Certified Nurse Aide, EKG Technician, EMT, Medical Assistant and other programs that provide entry into high demand healthcare jobs.

15 IT programs such as CCNA, CompTIA, and Red Hat Certified System Administrator, all leading to industry-recognized certifications that also count toward academic credit in a Wake Tech IT degree.

Basic Law Enforcement Training program, which is required for a career as a sworn law enforcement officer.

BioWork, the short-term program that serves as a gateway to employment with many of the biopharma companies that are rapidly growing in our region.

10 programs that count as pre-apprenticeships in the WakeWorks Apprenticeship program such as Apartment Maintenance, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing and Tower Technician.

For those interested in getting enrolled and registered, here are those steps:

To learn more and view the complete list of Propel programs, visit waketech.edu/freetraining.