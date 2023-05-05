RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A more than 500-mile journey to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty begins Saturday morning. More than 50 law enforcement officers from several local agencies make up Team Raleigh.

The group will ride from Raleigh to Washington, D.C. The weeklong journey is to make sure law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are never forgotten. That includes 13 lives lost in the line of duty in North Carolina in 2022 and late 2021, two of them in Wake County.

Brian Harrison is a major of field operations in the Raliegh Police Department and the team’s captain. He’s been with the team for five years.

The team members wear wristbands with the name of a fallen officer. Harrison’s is for Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in October 2022.

“There’s gonna be those times when you’re riding 115 miles and it’s a hot sticky day, or it’s cold and rainy, and you want to give up, you just say you know what that’s enough for today,” Harrison said. “We remember, we just look down and we see that name and we know this officer didn’t get to go home, and so we’re gonna keep going for them.”

About 300 more cyclists will join the team in Chesapeake, Virginia. They are expected to arrive in D.C. on Friday.

Harrison said while there they will attend a candlelight vigil at the National Mall, visit the National Police Memorial Wall, and donate money raised from the ride to charities that support law enforcement and their families.

Those families who lost someone in the line of duty will be waiting to welcome Team Raleigh to Washington.

“It’s always hard when we walk out of the door to leave our families, and just knowing that they have a family member that will never walk back through the door, whatever we can do to make sure that that memory’s honored that’s what we do,” Harrison said.

On the way to D.C., the team will stop at several police departments to lay wreaths in honor of a fallen officer. The first stop will be at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to honor Deputy Ned Byrd. The group will head to Clayton next.

“The pain that you have felt and carry in the loss of your loved one is shared among all of us in this profession,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said to the families of fallen officers. “We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we will never forget the sacrifice of life.

A wreath will remain at the city’s memorial for fallen officers all week while the team completes its journey.