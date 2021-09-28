Power restored for 500+, major Raleigh road reopens after tree takes down power lines

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 500 Duke Energy customers in north Raleigh were without power Tuesday morning after a tree fell and took down power lines.

According to Raleigh police, a tree fell on Lead Mine Road and took down some power lines.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows that the first outage reported in the area was at 3:07 a.m. That outage left 350 customers without power. Seven minutes later, another outage, which only impacted one customer, was reported. At 4:30 a.m., a third outage in the area was reported due to the fallen tree. That outage left 176 customers without power.

All told, more than 525 customers were without power until around 7 a.m.

Police shut down Lead Mine Road between Lynn and Mine Shaft roads. Authorities said they expected the road to reopen by 6:30 a.m. The road reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

Although the road was reopened, power was not restored to customers in the area for another 30 to 45 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories