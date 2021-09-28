Power restored for 500+, major Raleigh road reopens after tree takes down power lines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 500 Duke Energy customers in north Raleigh were without power Tuesday morning after a tree fell and took down power lines.

According to Raleigh police, a tree fell on Lead Mine Road and took down some power lines.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows that the first outage reported in the area was at 3:07 a.m. That outage left 350 customers without power. Seven minutes later, another outage, which only impacted one customer, was reported. At 4:30 a.m., a third outage in the area was reported due to the fallen tree. That outage left 176 customers without power.

All told, more than 525 customers were without power until around 7 a.m.

Police shut down Lead Mine Road between Lynn and Mine Shaft roads. Authorities said they expected the road to reopen by 6:30 a.m. The road reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

Although the road was reopened, power was not restored to customers in the area for another 30 to 45 minutes.