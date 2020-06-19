$5,000 reward offered for suspect caught on camera trying to set Raleigh business on fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who tried to set a Downtown Raleigh business on fire.

The attempted arson happened at Square Burger in Moore Square on May 31, the second night of protests that were sparked by George Floyd’s death.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant captures the suspect using a backpack to shatter a window. The suspect is seen carefully crawling through the window and then takes a hammer to the cash register. ATF agents say the suspect then tried to set the building on fire.

A spokesperson for Square Burger tells CBS 17 they lease the building from the city of Raleigh and are waiting to find out when they can reopen.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, you can report confidential tips by calling 888-ATF-TIPS.

As they try and track down the suspect, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance tells CBS 17 it is crafting a new campaign to breathe life back into Downtown Raleigh businesses.

“Each day, over the last week, we’ve had more businesses reopen. Each day, plywood is coming down off the windows,” President and CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, Bill King said of the businesses that were damaged by looters.

To draw people downtown, the non-profit is adding more safety ambassadors to patrol the streets, and is working with the city to expand outdoor dining.

“We will need people to keep coming back and helping downtown in the future,” said King. “Instead of cleanup, it’s gonna be things like supporting our small businesses and frequenting downtown again.”