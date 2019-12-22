5,000+ sign petition to keep Wake County shooting range open to public

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Some changes are on the way to the Wake County Firearms Training Center in Apex.

The moves come as Wake County has asserted control of the shooting range following an announcement by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

As CBS 17 reported earlier this week, the sheriff’s office decided to end their contract with the company that manages part of the shooting range for the public.

The sheriff’s office said the reasons are lack of profitability and cash handling concerns.

That means classes to the public and public access to practice could end as early as next month.

But the county said Friday they control the shooting range and next month commissioners will look at what they can do to ensure the public can continue to use the facility.

Customers at the range told CBS 17 the shooting range is important to make sure that people have a safe place in the community to learn how to use firearms.

“I don’t want to be out there around people carrying guns who don’t know how to use them properly and I think that’s what’s important,” said Marlene Miller, a customer at the shooting range. “It’s a serious thing, you have to be able to learn how to use it properly, and this range will teach that.”

People in the community have started a petition to keep the range open to the public.

More than 5,000 people have signed it.

County commissioners are expected to discuss the future of the shooting range on Jan. 6.