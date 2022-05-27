RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Friday afternoon, some damage was seen in central North Carolina.

In southwest and southern Raleigh near Garner about 5,000 power outages were reported around 6:45 p.m. by Duke Energy.

In Chapel Hill, a tree fell on a home along Gallup Road. No one was injured.

In south Raleigh, a CBS 17 crew went to a home where a large tree fell on a home on Aaron Drive. The area is about four miles north of Garner.

In Wake County, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a downed tree across the road near the 9200 block of Ten-Ten Road.

Friday morning, an “extremely large tree” fell on a home along Red Mill Road near Interstate 85, the National Weather Service reported.

A tree down on a home along Aaron Drive near southeast Raleigh. CBS 17 photo

Two tornado warnings were issued — both for parts of Wake County. The second tornado warning was canceled early at 6 p.m.