RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 550 Duke Energy customers in downtown Raleigh were without power Thursday night, the utility’s outage map showed.

The power loss was first reported around 10:20 p.m. Duke Energy said it was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.

Duke Energy said a crew is assigned to repair the equipment to restore power to the 553 customers without.

Power was expected to be restored by midnight.