RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An event in Raleigh’s North Hills Saturday helped raise nearly $400,000 for a non-profit that provides air travel for children in need of special medical care.

The event, Hops for Hope — in its seventh year — was held at Midtown Park in North Hills.

More than 1,200 people attended the event which brought together 29 local breweries and 29 other businesses to create their own brews.

The money raised helps the group Children’s Flight of Hope, which is based in Raleigh.

Children’s Flight of Hope provides air travel to children battling serious illnesses who need specialized care to treat their often rare conditions.

“We are in awe and beyond grateful for the enthusiasm of our corporate teams and partners that made this event such a success,” Pat Nelli, president and CEO of Children’s Flight of Hope, said in a news release.

During the Saturday event, Choate Construction was the top fundraising team, bringing in more than $66,000 alone.

Children’s Flight of Hope was founded in 1991.