580+ videos released by Raleigh police capture candid moments of officers during George Floyd protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday night, the City of Raleigh released 586 videos from the protests following George Floyd’s death.

Some videos are only two minutes long while others run longer than two hours.

The protests took place in Raleigh on May 30, 31 and June 1.

In the videos, it is possible to see the escalation from peaceful marches to police and protesters clashing.

There are numerous instances of officers deploying smoke and tear gas.

“They deployed gas over there,” an officer said in one video. “They deployed gas everywhere,” another officer replied.

In several of the video clips, officers can be heard talking candidly.

“Help spread the word about the scumbags down here tonight; We had an officer’s jaw broken with a brick,” an officer said to pedestrians. “That’s how you get justice for somebody is you go burn s***, trash your own city.”

Video clips also show moments police discuss being outnumbered.

“There’s two of them for each of us, right, so pepper spray and batons,” said one officer. “Pepper spray knocks us out too,” another officer responds.

At some points, officers discussed being surrounded.

“I’m still in the vehicle and I’m surrounded by them,” said one.

There are many moments of division.

“Y’all don’t know how we feel, y’all can’t relate,” a protester told a group of officers. “What if I was your child? Your daughter, your niece, your nephew? You’d be on this side.”

However, there are also moments of unity.

“I just want to be heard, I just want to be understood,” a protester said to an officer as he explained his struggles of living in fear as a Black man, and the officer seemingly cries.

“We want to cry just like you’re crying right now, sir,” the protester said.

There’s also video of a woman asking police to promise they’ll speak up if they see other officers doing something wrong. An officer raises his hand to say he will and then shakes her hand.

Some of the events in the protests ended in arrests, destruction, fires and violence.

The mayor and police chief said they released the videos to be transparent.

Click here to view the videos, which were posted on the Raleigh police YouTube page sometime around 3 p.m. Tuesday.