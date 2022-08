HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Holly Springs Fire Chief said six people are displaced after a fire Thursday afternoon.

He said crews arrived at a duplex on West Pine Avenue to find a fire in the back of the house.

Fire crews rescued two dogs from the home, according to reports.

No injuries were reported.

As of 7:15 p.m., the fire chief said crews remain at the scene.

He said the Red Cross has been called for assistance and is on the way.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.