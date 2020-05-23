‘6 gunshots rang out,’ witness says after cars hit by gunfire in Raleigh Walmart parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Witnesses are speaking out after several vehicles were shot in a Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon in Raleigh.

Officers responded just before 2:45 p.m. at the Walmart located along the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

“I was sitting in my car and all the sudden, six gunshots rang out,” said Michael Kelley whose car was hit by a bullet.

Raleigh police said a family was walking into the store on Glenwood Avenue when a car approached them.

Officers said the driver revved his engine and exchanged words with one of the family members.

The family then went into Walmart, but the family member who had the confrontation came back out into the parking lot looking for the driver, and started shooting, police said.

“There’s like 30 cop cars over there and glass all over the ground and everything,” said shopper Courtney Hamilton.

Police said the man didn’t hit the driver’s car he was aiming for.

Instead, he hit three others. One Mercedes SUV had three bullet holes and a blown out back window.

The suspect in a photo released by Raleigh police.

Another car that was hit was Alex Avery’s company car.

“Just wrong place, wrong time. What can you do?” said Avery.

Police said the driver involved in the initial confrontation with the gunman stayed on scene.

The gunman and his family took off, police said.

Police describe him as 18 to 24 years old, around six feet tall, and 165 to 180 pounds.

He has medium to long dreadlocks, a tattoo of a cross on his forehead, and another tattoo on the right side of his face, according to police who also released a surveillance photo.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Raleigh police.

The Walmart was closed for a short period of time while police investigated.

More headlines from CBS17.com: